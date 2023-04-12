'I'm hoping and praying' - Christian Pulisic has full support from USMNT amid Chelsea struggles, says Anthony Hudson

U.S. men's national team interim coach Anthony Hudson said he expects Christian Pulisic to handle whatever's thrown at him at Chelsea.

Hudson hails Pulisic mentality

Says USMNT star handles everything thrown at him

"Praying" for him to play more at Chelsea

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea are in a state of flux at the moment, having dismissed Graham Potter after just seven months in charge. Frank Lampard has returned to Stamford Bridge to see out the Premier League season and, more importantly, Chelsea's Champions League two-legged quarter-final against Real Madrid.

Pulisic previously worked under Lampard during the manager's first stint in charge and pushed his way into the English coach's plans just before his dismissal. Now, with Lampard back at the helm at Chelsea, Hudson says he expects Pulisic to take his chance, having forged a strong mentality in recent years due to a variety of setbacks. And he admitted he's praying for a turnaround to occur after injuries and a lack of playing time have put the winger on the verge of being sold this summer.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I'm hoping and praying that he plays and he does well," Hudson said. "One thing I've noticed with Christian over the recent period is that he's matured and he's growing. He's developing his mentality. I feel he's getting, really recently, a lot stronger and he's embracing what's been thrown at him and it's great to see. I hope he gets the chance and that he does well. I'm sure he's going to do well, no doubt about that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pulisic faces an uncertain future at Chelsea, like many players at the club. It remains to be seen who the club will bring in to manage the team on a permanent basis, but several players will be on their way out, for sure, after Chelsea's big spending spree.

Pulisic has had a difficult 2023 due to injuries, missing two months at the start of the calendar year. He is now back fit and ready to go, though, as Chelsea look to stay in Europe while attempting to claw their way back up the Premier League table.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? After Wednesday's visit to the Santiago Bernabeu to face Real Madrid, Chelsea will host Brighton on Saturday ahead of the second leg at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.