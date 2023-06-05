Christian Pulisic's bargain price tag revealed with USMNT star willing to take huge pay cut to end Chelsea nightmare

Christian Pulisic is reportedly eager to leave Chelsea this summer, with the USA international even willing to take a pay cut to secure a move away.

WHAT HAPPENED? Pulisic has endured a rough time of it since his 2019 big-money move to Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund. And now a report from The Athletic claims he's willing to slash his wages to confirm a departure, with the Stamford Bridge club listening to offers of just £20 million ($25m).

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 24-year-old featured 30 times in all competitions for Chelsea in the 2022/23 campaign, but played just 1,012 minutes, scoring one goal and providing a single assist. The report suggests the USMNT talisman is desperate to seek pastures new this summer, with Juventus among the clubs linked with him. His contract at Chelsea runs until June 2024.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Pulisic isn't likely to be alone in leaving Chelsea this summer. The club has a bloated squad and with Mauricio Pochettino arriving as manager, many players are being made available for sale. Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic are among that number, linked with Manchester United and Manchester City respectively.

WHAT NEXT FOR PULISIC? It will be fascinating to see who takes a gamble on the American star, who shone brightly at Dortmund but has rarely found consistency at Chelsea, albeit dealing with many changes in manager and team personnel around him.