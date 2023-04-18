Christian Pulisic loses Frank Lampard's faith already: USMNT star dropped from Chelsea's starting XI in Champions League defeat against Real Madrid

Christian Pulisic was left out of Chelsea's starting XI for their Champions League quarter-final second leg loss against Real Madrid on Tuesday.

  • Pulisic not in Chelsea lineup again
  • Started Blues' last game against Brighton
  • Club future remains in doubt

WHAT HAPPENED? Pulisic started the Blues' last game - a Premier League defeat to Brighton - but failed to impress, finding himself hauled off before the hour mark. On Tuesday, he remained an unused substitute as Real Madrid won 2-0 (4-0 on aggregate) in the Champions League quarter-final second leg.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pulisic has endured a disappointing 2022-23 season, with a combination of poor form and injuries restricting him to just 27 appearances in all competition - the overwhelming majority of which have been as a substitute. He was also left on the bench for the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu and was not called upon by interim boss Frank Lampard. He was not brought on as a substitute this time around as Chelsea failed to overturn a two-goal deficit, and losing his place for a crucial fixture is a worrisome sign for his future under Lampard.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Christian Pulisic Chelsea warm-up 2022-23Getty ImagesFrank Lampard Chelsea 2022-23Getty ImagesCarlo Ancelotti Real Madrid 2022-23Getty

WHAT NEXT? Another snub for a high-profile game will only fuel rumors that Pulisic will depart Stamford Bridge this summer. Atletico Madrid is one potential landing spot, though more suitors will likely emerge if Chelsea do decide to cash in on the USMNT star this summer.

