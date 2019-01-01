Chicharito arrives in Spain ahead of Sevilla move

The Mexico international will get his wish for a West Ham exit as he returns to La Liga ahead of the transfer deadline

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez has arrived in ahead of a move to .

The West Ham striker was greeted by media and fans, and agreed to take photos next to the Sevilla badge.

An announcement of the deal is expected to arrive in the coming hours as the international makes his return to ahead of the September 2 transfer deadline.

West Ham are expected to receive around €10 million (£9m/$11m) for the striker, who had 10 months left on his contract.

Chicharito is set to sign a three-year deal Sevilla, as the Liga side continue with an extremely busy summer.

The 31-year-old striker brings to a close just over a two-year run with the Hammers which saw him score 16 Premier League goals for the club after moving from .

Chicharito had previously indicated he hoped for an exit from West Ham, though he began the Premier League with the club, scoring a goal in his lone start of the campaign against .

However, he was absent from victories over and Norwich, and, having handed in a formal transfer request, his goal against the Seagulls will be his final one for the Hammers.

Chicharito returns to La Liga, where he enjoyed a season on-loan with in 2014-15. Mostly an option off the bench for the Blancos, Hernandez scored seven times in La Liga in his one campaign at the Bernabeu.

Though often rumoured to be returning to North America with a Major League Soccer side, Chicharito will continue his European journey that began when he joined from Chivas in 2010.

Chicharito scored 37 Premier League goals during his time with United, and won two Premier League titles with the Red Devils.

Article continues below

However, fell out favour following the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson from Old Trafford and moved to Madrid for a season before heading to Leverkusen.

In the , the Mexico star revived his fortunes, scoring 18 times in two seasons for the German club, before heading to West Ham.

He will look to slot into a Sevilla side that has a need up front, following Wissam Ben-Yedder’s €40m departure for in August.