Chelsea and West Ham miss out! Elye Wahi set to seal €35m Lens move

Chelsea and West Ham are poised to miss out on the signing of Montpellier striker Elye Wahi, who is close to joining RC Lens.

Wahi targeted by Premier League duo

Striker now set for Lens move

Lens will pay €35m (£30m/$38m)

WHAT HAPPENED? Lens appear to have pipped both Chelsea and West Ham to the punch when it comes to Wahi, as Fabrizio Romano reports that they are close to securing his signature. Lens secured a second-placed finish in Ligue 1 last season and will be playing Champions League football this term, which may well have made Wahi's mind up.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It had been reported that the striker favoured a move to the Hammers over the Blues but he will remain in France, having exploded last season with 19 league goals in 33 games. Lens are set to agree a five-year contract with the 20-year-old.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Wahi is a France U21 international and will now aim to show his value in Europe's elite club competition, and spearhead another unlikely title charge for Lens.

WHAT NEXT? Lens are likely to announce the signing of Wahi in the coming days.