Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund : Lineups and LIVE updates

Chelsea look to turn around the 1-0 deficit as they host an unbeaten Dortmund side

After spending millions of dollars in the January window it looked like Graham Potter had the arsenal to overcome any team across Europe. Unfortunately for the former Brighton manager, his team has shown massive signs of struggle and Potter’s managerial chair might be under huge risk.

After the slender 1-0 loss in Germany, the Blues have faltered against Spurs and Southampton in England with the sacking shouts growing louder with each passing day.

And if the unbeaten Dortmund side produces another upset at Stamford Bridge, Potter could meet the same fate as his predecessors.

One thing that lies in Chelsea’s favor is their record after losing the first leg. In the 7 first-leg away games Chelsea has lost in the Champions League knockout stages, the North London outfit has turned around the tie on 4 occasions.

With the home team ending their six-game winless streak against Leeds United, Todd Boehly would be hoping to see his side produce another magical performance against the German outfit.

Borussia Dortmund’s season since the World Cup in Qatar has been nothing short of spectacular. The German outfit has been unbeaten in all competitions since the turn of the year winning all their 10 fixtures.

BVB is just behind record champions Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga on goal difference and is currently leading Chelsea with a narrow 1-0 lead in the tie.

And with Edin Terzic’s side firing in all departments, the German manager would be hopeful of another positive result. Their darting gallop in 2023 also boasts of five successive victories playing on the road in domestic competitions which would boost their confidence ahead of their trip to London.

Unfortunately for the Bees their last few trips to London have ended in defeats with their last victory coming in 2013 against Arsenal.

Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund probable line-ups

Chelsea XI (3-4-3):Kepa; Chalobah, Koulibaly, Fofana; James, Kovacic, Fernandez, Chilwell; Sterling, Havertz, Felix

Borussia Dortmund XI (4-3-3): Meyer; Wolf, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro ; Ozcan, Can, Bellingham; Brandt, Haller, Reus

Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE updates

Chelsea's next three fixtures

The Blues travel to the King Power Stadium on the 11th of March before hosting Everton on the 18th of March. The West London outfit then welcomes Aston Villa at home on the 1st of April.