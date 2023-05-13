Chelsea transfer blow? Inter CEO Beppe Marotta confident €40m goalkeeper Andre Onana will stay at San Siro

Inter CEO Beppe Marotta has claimed that goalkeeper Andre Onana is not up for sale despite recent rumours linking him with a move to Chelsea.

Has starred in Champions League run

Linked with summer exit

Those rumours now denied

WHAT HAPPENED? There has been plenty of talk in the media of late that the 27-year-old could be on the move when the season comes to an end. Indeed, Premier League outfit Chelsea are reportedly keen to land the player in a swap deal that would see either Kepa Arrizabalaga or Edouard Mendy going in the opposite direction.

WHAT THEY SAID: Amid these rumours, however, Inter chief executive Marotta has said the shot-stopper isn't up for sale, as quoted by Gazzetta dello Sport. “It is difficult to predict the future," he said. "But we have not received any offers and the goalkeeper wants to stay here. We do not intend to put him on the market.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Onana supposedly has had a €40m (£35m/$44m) price tag put on him, with four years still left to run on his contract having only arrived in Milan last year after his contract with Ajax expired.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Backpage

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen if this is just CEO talk to try to keep the goalkeeper's transfer value as high as possible, or if he really isn't up for sale – either way, Onana will hope to impress in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final against AC Milan next Tuesday.