Chelsea tie Lewis Hall to long-term contract as academy hero nears Crystal Palace loan move

Lewis Hall has agreed to a new contract at Chelsea that may last until 2030. He will spend the upcoming season on loan at Crystal Palace.

Hall signs six-year deal

Additional year extension option

Loaned to Crystal Palace

WHAT HAPPENED? After an outstanding first 12 senior outings at Stamford Bridge, the 18-year-old has agreed to a new six-year contract with an additional year's option, Evening Standard reports. The youngster will be sent to south London for his first loan away from Chelsea after the Blues turned down interest from Premier League rivals Newcastle United.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although he has spent the majority of his professional minutes at Chelsea as a left-back, the teenager will predominantly play in centre midfield at Selhurst Park. However, before taking on a more permanent midfield role, he might initially be used to replace injured England international Tyrick Mitchell at full-back.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Chelsea was willing to give Hall the opportunity to stay and fill in for Chilwell this season, but they have had trouble offloading Marc Cucurella. After moving from Brighton for £62 million a year ago, Cucurella is eager to compete for his position.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR HALL? Crystal Palace will kick off their Premier League campaign on Saturday, August 12 at Bramall Lane against Sheffield United. Hall, however, is very unlikely to be part of the travelling squad as Hodgson will look to introduce the youngster to the squad dynamics before giving him minutes.