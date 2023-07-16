Chelsea land Santos wonderkid Angelo in £13m deal

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Santos wonderkid Angelo, bringing enormous happiness to the player and his family.

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea announced the capture of Angelo, the highly-talented wonderkid from Santos, in an official statement on Sunday. The transfer has brought immense joy to the player and his family, as they look forward to life in the Premier League. “It’s an enormous happiness without explanation, but with a bit of a heavy heart,” Angelo's father told Brazilian outlet A Tribuna. “My wife and Idene Dias Damasceno, his mother, will be with him for at least the first six months until he adapts to the climate, which is completely different. It’s another country, another language, and morals. It helps a lot to have two Brazilians on the team."

WHAT THEY SAID: "Chelsea has completed the signing of Brazilian winger Angelo Gabriel from Santos," the club's official statement reads. "Born in Brasilia, the 18-year-old arrives at Stamford Bridge with a wealth of senior football under his belt; he made 129 first-team appearances for Santos across all competitions. Welcome to Chelsea, Angelo!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 18-year-old is the newest addition to the Blues squad after the arrivals of youngsters like Cesare Casadei, Andrey Santos, and Carney Chukwuemeka last summer. The Santos star has joined the London club for a reported £13 million fee after Barcelona reportedly pulled out of the race to sign him.

WHAT NEXT FOR ANGELO? The youngster is expected to join up with the Chelsea squad in the United States when they begin their pre-season tour this week.