Chelsea & Liverpool speculation curbed by Coutinho’s agent as no transfer talks have been held

Kia Joorabchian claims no discussions have been held with supposed suitors of the Brazilian, while Willian is also waiting on making a future call

Philippe Coutinho is yet to enter into any discussions regarding his future, claims the Brazilian’s agent Kia Joorabchian, with there no substance to and rumours.

A return to is being mooted for the 27-year-old, who left Anfield for during the January window of 2018.

What was supposed to be a dream switch to Camp Nou has turned into something of a nightmare, with an injury-hit loan spell at Bayern Munich failing to spark the South American back into life.

Another switch is now on the cards, with Barca seemingly open to offers, and various landing spots have been speculated on.

Talk of a possible return to Liverpool has divided opinion, while Chelsea are considered by many to be heading the queue of suitors.

Joorabchian, though, says no future calls have been made as yet, with Coutinho focused on returning to fitness and seeing out a season-long stint at Bayern.

“Philippe at the moment, he’s at Bayern, but he’s sidelined at the moment,” Joorabchian told talkSPORT.

“He’s had an injury, he had an operation two weeks ago on his ankle and he is six weeks for recovery for that, which unfortunately means he’ll probably miss a chunk of the . Hopefully he’ll be fit for the tail end of the season.

“But in terms of the rumours? At the moment we have not spoken to anybody about any deals whatsoever.

“I think at the moment everyone’s concentration is on this pandemic and how football can restart in a safe and secure environment, and the health and safety of everybody.

“The transfer side of things and where Philippe will go, or where other players will go, will come into play further down the line when things have got back to some sort of normality.”

Coutinho is not the only international waiting to discover what the immediate future has in store.

His fellow countryman, Chelsea forward Willian, is approaching the end of his contract at Stamford Bridge.

The 31-year-old is set to be on the move as a free agent, amid talk of interest from and , but Joorabchian says there has been no movement there either.

He added: “Again, we’re not sure at the moment how the season will finish and we’re not sure how FIFA and the Premier League will make decisions in terms of free agents and what happens at the end of June in terms of when their contracts expire.

“There will have to be a lot of conversations over possible extensions.

“It’s not just Willian, I think all free agent players are in an awkward situation because do you sign a new contract, do you extend for a month, do you extend for a longer period?

“I think that will be something that will just play itself out closer to the time.”