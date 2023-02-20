Chelsea handed huge Champions League boost as Borussia Dortmund suffer Karim Adeyemi injury blow

Borussia Dortmund look set to be without Karim Adeyemi for the return leg of their Champions League tie with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

WHAT HAPPENED? Dortmund have confirmed that striker Adeyemi will miss the next three weeks after a tearing a muscle fibre against Hertha Berlin. Adeyemi was substituted during the 4-1 Bundesliga win on Sunday and is now set for a spell on the sidelines.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The injury news may boost Chelsea's chances of progressing to the quarter-finals. Adeyemi scored the only goal of the first leg, racing past a helpless Enzo Fernandez on his way to netting a sensational solo effort. His strike means Chelsea have it all to do in the return fixture but the Blues will have home advantage when the two teams meet again on March 7.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea have won just two games of their last 14 in all competitions and head to Tottenham next time out in the Premier League on Sunday.