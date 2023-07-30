Chelsea near another signing! Blues agree €45m fee for Monaco defender Axel Disasi

Monaco defender Axel Disasi is close to joining Chelsea, with the two clubs agreeing on a fee in the region of €45million (£39m/$50m).

WHAT HAPPENED? The 25-year-old — who will most likely be used as a right-sided centre back — will be brought in to strengthen a defence that conceded 47 goals last season, his signing made even more important by the news that Wesley Fofana will be out for months due to an injury to his anterior cruciate ligament. That injury blow will be lightened slightly by the arrival of Disasi, who was also being chased by Newcastle and Manchester United this summer. With a deal worth £38m (€45m) now agreed in principle, according to The Athletic, Chelsea have made a major step toward landing his signature.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Disasi will be one of several new faces to arrive at Stamford Bridge this summer, as Mauricio Pochettino's spell in west London is being kicked off with some serious spending. On top of the return of promising players like Levi Colwill and Malo Gusto, the Blues have made three permanent signings including the £53m transfer of Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig.

WHAT NEXT FOR DISASI? The fee for Disasi may have been agreed, but the deal isn't done yet. The 25-year-old will now look to agree personal terms with Chelsea, who will be keen to embed him within the first-team before their opening Premier League fixture against Liverpool.