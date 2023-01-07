Chelsea announce £13m signing of Andrey Santos as teenage midfielder seals switch from Vasco da Gama

Chelsea have announced the signing of Andrey Santos from Vasco da Gama in a deal worth an initial £13 million ($15m).

WHAT HAPPENED? GOAL revealed back in December that the Blues were closing in on a deal that would see them buy into the potential of the Brazilian wonderkid. Santos did have a release clause in his contract with Vasco that was worth £35m (€40m/$42m), but a switch to Stamford Bridge that includes a number of add-ons will not reach that mark.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea's announcement sees Santos move to England at 18 years of age and just 38 senior appearances made for the club that launched his career. He helped boyhood club Vasco to promotion to Brazil's top flight last season after they finished third in Serie B, with Santos scoring eight goals.

WHAT THEY SAID: Vasco first broke the news in a statement on the club’s official website: “Vasco da Gama agreed this Friday (01/06) the permanent transfer of the athlete Andrey Santos to European football. Born in the youth ranks of Gigante da Colina, the midfielder will defend the colours of Chelsea, from England, in the coming seasons. The youngster will end his first spell at the club from Sao Januario at the age of 18 with 38 appearances and eight goals."

Since his arrival a day later, Santos wrote on Chelsea's website: "‘It’s a very big opportunity for me. This is a big club playing in big competitions like the Premier League so I am very excited. The players here are so good and I am very happy to be here."

WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen what Chelsea’s immediate plans are for the teenage box-to-box specialist as a potential loan move has been suggested.