Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid Predictions: Champions to conjure up three points

Our betting expert brings you his top three bets and forecasts for Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid ahead of this La Liga clash, this Saturday at 9 PM.

Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid

Real Madrid Victory with odds of @ 1.57 on BetWinner , equating to a 60% chance of the visitors winning.

, equating to a 60% chance of the visitors winning. Real Madrid over 1.5 goals with odds of @ 1.57 on BetWinner , indicating a 58% and 57% chance of the champions scoring two or more.

, indicating a 58% and 57% chance of the champions scoring two or more. Both teams to score - no with odds of @ 1.64 on BetWinner, representing a 47% & 48% chance for either club to fail to find the back of the net.

Real Madrid should be expected to win against Celta Vigo by a scoreline of 0-2.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Celta Vigo welcome the champions to Estadio de Balaidos as they pursue Barcelona, who are currently in first place.

Real Madrid returned to winning ways after disappointing in the Champions League, brushing aside Villarreal 2-0 to remain in second spot. With only a three-point gap behind Barcelona, this year's title race appears to be much tighter than last season.

Celta Vigo will be hoping to make back-to-back victories after beating Las Palmas 1-0 on the road. However, having failed to win their last two matches, this could be a challenging task.

The absence of key players due to two red cards in their previous match will further complicate their challenge, especially since they have lost their last five home games against Real Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti faces difficult choices regarding his squad, as the former Everton manager is in a dispute over Arda Guler’s lack of minutes.

Probable Lineups for Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid

The probable lineup for Celta Vigo in the "system of play."

Guaita; Alonso, Starfelt, Manquillo, Alvarez, Beltran, Rodriguez, Mingueza, Swedberg, Douvikas, Iglesias

The probable lineup for Real Madrid in the "system of play."

Lunin; Mendy, Rudiger, Tchouameni, Carvajal, Valverde, Modric, Camavinga, Bellingham, Endrick, Vinicius Junior

Champions to win once more

Our Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid Predictions indicate that Real Madrid's recent performance on the road has been underwhelming, with draws against Mallorca and Las Palmas. However their away win against Real Sociedad was a significant improvement.

Although Atletico Madrid’s last gasp equaliser prevented two away wins on the spin, Celta Vigo aren’t on their level, making this a potentially easier challenge for Carlo Ancelotti.

The hosts will be without midfielder Ilaix Moriba and forward Iago Aspas, both of whom were sent off in their last match against Las Palmas. Without these key players, Real Madrid should be able to pick them off.

The champions have won the last five matches away against Celta Vigo, and this could easily be number six.

Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid Bet 1: Real Madrid Victory @ 1.57 with BetWinner.

Visitors to rack up the goals

In three of their last five matches, Real Madrid, under Ancelotti, have netted two or more goals, suggesting they could replicate this performance over the weekend.

Although their Champions League trip to Lille was challenging, this upcoming match appears less daunting, particularly given the opponent's key absences.

In four of the last five matches against Celta Vigo on the road, Real Madrid have scored at least two goals against their opponents.

With 19 goals in their nine La Liga matches and Celta conceding 15, the champions have the opportunity to secure a stylish victory and apply pressure on Barcelona.

In our Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid Predictions, we can see that Real Madrid are well-positioned to capitalise on Celta Vigo's vulnerabilities and continue their strong scoring form. With a history of success against Celta and the added motivation to challenge Barcelona, they are poised for a convincing win.

Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid Bet 2: Real Madrid Over 1.5 Team Goals @ 1.57 with BetWinner.

Carlo’s men to keep a clean sheet

Real Madrid have only kept one clean sheet in their four away matches so far, making it seem risky to back them to keep another. However, they were close to a second clean sheet until Atletico Madrid scored in the final minute. Mallorca have proven to be stronger than most expected this season.

Celta Vigo might struggle to score without their star forward, Iago Aspas, who has scored 25% of Celta Vigo’s goals. Without him spearheading the attack, they may have trouble penetrating Ancelotti's defence.

The hosts fell to a 1-0 defeat against Atletico Madrid in round seven, and the champions will want to deliver a similar result.

Real Madrid is poised to capitalise on Celta Vigo's challenges, such as key player absences and recent poor form. With a strong history against Celta and a powerful attack, they are likely to secure a win and keep pressure on Barcelona, despite some defensive concerns.

Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid Bet 3: Both Teams to Score No @ 1.64 with BetWinner.