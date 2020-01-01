‘Cavani should’ve been a two-month loan signing’ – Scholes questions ‘very strange’ Man Utd deal

The Red Devils legend is confused as to why a Uruguayan striker who looked like he could retire has been handed a two-year contract at Old Trafford

’s decision to snap up Edinson Cavani was “very strange”, says Paul Scholes, with the Red Devils legend suggesting that the 33-year-old striker should have been a two-month loan signing rather than a permanent addition.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer moved to snap up the experienced Uruguayan on transfer deadline day – handing him an iconic No.7 shirt in the process.

Cavani had been in the free agent pool since severing ties with in July, with United eventually putting terms to him as they scrambled around to get bodies on board.

Scholes is not convinced that the right decision has been made when it comes to adding more firepower to the ranks at Old Trafford.

He believes Cavani can do a job, as Henrik Larsson once did during a memorable loan spell under Sir Alex Ferguson, but does not see the South American being any kind of long-term solution.

The Red Devils legend told Stadium Astro when asked how he expects Cavani to fare for United: “Well, we'll have to wait and see won't we.

“Obviously in his day, he's been a top quality centre-forward. There's no doubt about that. But he's 33 years old, looked like he was going to retire. He's not played a lot of football for PSG last season.

“Five, six years ago, yeah he's a great signing, he'll take us onto that next level possibly. But I just don't think he'll take us to the next level now.”

Scholes added: “But that's what Manchester United seems to be now, it seems to be – I think of the forwards we have… Cavani, he should be a loan signing.

“If you're struggling without a centre-forward it should be a two or three-month loan signing just to get through a sticky period.

“Similar to what Henrik Larsson did. A brilliant centre-forward, 33, 34 years of age, he just filled a little gap for us, which was exactly what we needed.

“I see Cavani as that kind of person, not at 33 coming to sign a two-year contract. I find it very strange. But he won't, he'll be loving it. I'm sure he will.”

Cavani has already been setting out lofty targets for United, with the former and PSG star adamant that he can help Solskjaer’s side to compete for major honours at home and abroad.