Casemiro wins Halloween! Man Utd star shows off brilliant Batman costume as wife Anna Mariana dresses up as devil

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro got into the Halloween spirit as he dressed up as Batman with his young family.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian was up for a bit of fancy dress with his family and dressed up as the Gotham guardian on Tuesday night. Wife Anna Mariana Casemiro - who was wearing a devil costume - and their children got in on the fun too. On Instagram, Casemiro's wife wrote: "Happy Halloween", flanked by ghost and pumpkin emojis.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: On the pitch, things are not quite as rosy for Casemiro. He is struggling for game time at United this season, despite being a key player for the Red Devils in 2022/23. The 31-year-old will hope he can feature more regularly for Erik ten Hag's men, and in doing so, turn their results around after a slow start to the season.

WHAT NEXT? Casemiro could play some part in Wednesday's Carabao Cup clash against Newcastle United at Old Trafford.