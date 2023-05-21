Carlo Ancelotti says he almost removed Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid's clash with Valencia due to racist abuse & insists 'there is something wrong with this league'

Carlo Ancelotti criticised La Liga for its lack of action over racism directed towards Vinicius Junior after the winger was abused against Valencia.

Vinicius racially abused by Valencia fans

Game was paused but not suspended

Vinicius sent off for slapping opponent in stoppage time

WHAT HAPPENED? The Real Madrid winger was abused by a section of Valencia fans during Los Blancos' La Liga clash at the Mestalla on Sunday. The referee halted play after Vinicius pointed out the perpetrators, but didn't suspend the game — something Ancelotti took issue with after the final whistle.

WHAT THEY SAID: "You have to stop the game," Ancelotti said in a post-match press conference. "You can't continue, it's impossible. I told the referee that I was going to substitute him. I'm very sad, I had never thought of removing a player because they insulted him. The only thing he wants is to play football, he is not angry, but sad."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos also spoke on the abuse his teammate regularly receives, with eight complaints having already been filed this season: "Vinicius is being disrespected in all stadiums in Spain. You have to protect him. We can't go on like this. The manager has asked him if he wanted to continue playing."

Vinicius stayed in the game, but was subsequently a central part of a scuffle that took place at the end of the fixture. He was sent off for slapping Hugo Duro in the middle of the confrontations.

WHAT NEXT? Real Madrid continue their La Liga campaign next week when they host mid-table Rayo Vallecano at the Santiago Bernabeu. As things stand, Vinicius will be suspended for that fixture.