Carabao Cup 2023-24: Draw, fixtures, results & guide to each round

The Carabao Cup has returned for its 64th season as 92 teams from from the span of the English football pyramid out for a shot at silverware in 2023-24.
GOAL has all the details about the 2023-24 edition, including draw information, fixtures, dates, results and more.
Carabao Cup first round draw, fixtures and results
The first round of the Carabao Cup is divided into two sections: north and south.
All 24 teams from Championship are joined by 24 teams from League One and 24 teams from League Two. Games will be played on the week commencing August 7.
North Section
|Date
|Fixture
|August 7
|Notts County 0-2 Lincoln City
|August 8
|Bolton Wanderers 1-0 Barrow
|August 7
|Hull City 1-2 Doncaster Rovers
|August 8
|Mansfield 2-0 Grimsby Town
|August 7
|Stoke City 2-1 West Brom
|August 7
|Sheffield Wednesday 1(4)-1(1) Stockport County
|August 9
|Leeds United vs Shrewsbury
|August 8
|Preston North End 2(2)-2(4) Salford City
|August 8
|Rotherham United 1(4)-1(2) Morecambe
|August 8
|Harrogate 1-0 Carlisle United
|August
|Burton Albion vs Leicester City
|August 8
|Accrington Stanley 1(1)-1(4) Bradford City
|August 8
|Derby County 0-2 Blackpoool
|August 8
|Port Vale 3-2 Fleetwood Town
|August 8
|Barnsley 2(6)-2(7) Tranmere Rovers
|August 8
|Blackburn Rovers 4-3 Walsall
|August 8
|Huddersfield Town 2-3 Middlesbrough
|August 8
|Wrexham 0(4)-0(2) Wigan Athletic
|August 8
|Sunderland 1(3)-1(5) Crewe Alexandra
South Section
|Date
|Fixture
|August 8
|Plymouth Argyle 2-0 Leyton Orient
|August 8
|Forest Green Rovers 1-3 Portsmouth
|August 8
|Swansea City 3-0 Northampton
|August 8
|Exeter City 2-1 Crawley Town
|August 9
|Ipswich Town vs Bristol Rovers
|August 8
|Newport County 3-1 Charlton Athletic
|August 8
|Stevenage 1(4)-1(3) Watford
|August 7
|Cheltenham 0-2 Birmingham
|August 8
|Sutton United 2(6)-2(5) Cambridge United
|August 8
|MK Dons 0-2 Wycombe Wanderers
|August 8
|Millwall 0-4 Reading
|August 9
|AFC Wimbledon vs Coventry City
|August 7
|Bristol City vs Oxford United
|August 8
|Gillingham 3-1 Southampton
|August 16
|Queens Park Rangers vs Norwich City
|August 8
|Peterborough United 1(4)-1(1) Swindon Town
|August 9
|Cardiff City vs Colchester
Carabao Cup TV channel & live stream
Sky Sports hold the rights to broadcast Carabao Cup games and round draws in the UK. Matches are usually shown on Sky Sports Football and available to stream live online using the Sky Go facility.
When is the Carabao Cup 2023-24 final?
In what will be the first piece of major silverware of the 2023/24 season, the Carabao Cup final is scheduled for Sunday February 25, 2024.
It will be held at Wembley Stadium, London, which is the traditional venue for showpiece cup final events and promotion play-offs in England.
Carabao Cup 2023-24 dates
The 2023-24 Carabao Cup kicks off on the week commencing August 7, 2023 and will conclude on February 25, 2024.
You can see the complete round dates and number of games in the table below.
Round
Games
Date(s)
First round
36
August 7
Second round
24
w/c August 28
Third round
16
w/c September 25
Fourth round
8
w/c October 30
Quarter-finals
4
w/c December 18
Semi-finals
4 (2 legs)
w/c January 8 / 21, 2024
Final
1
February 25, 2024
Who won the Carabao Cup last season?
Manchester United won the Carabao Cup in 2022-23. The Red Devils ended a six-year trophy drought by beating Newcastle United 2-0 in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on 26 February, 2023.
The Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag won the first piece of silverware of his Old Trafford reign thanks to a Casemiro header and a Sven Botman own goal.