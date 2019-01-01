Cameroonian clubs boycott league opening matches

The Cameroonian top flight had been penciled to kick-off last weekend but failed to get underway due to a protest by clubs

The Cameroon Elite ONE league failed to kick-off on Saturday after clubs staged a protest over various issues.

The clubs expressed their disgruntlement to the Cameroon Professional Football League (Lfpc) following a standoff over financial grants and uncertainty over match venues.

Eding Sport had been scheduled to open league action by hosting Young Sport Academy on Saturday but boycotted the match, paving way for other teams to follow suit.

"In solidarity with the trade union of elite clubs, we wouldn't travel to Yaoundé to kick off the championship. The decision was taken solely in the interest of our football and in all integrity," Yong Sports chairman, Jacques Yong was quoted as saying by BBC.

"The decision has been taken because last minute attempts to solve the problems plaguing our elite football has failed.”

Most clubs are reported to have subscribed to the syndicate of elite clubs (Sycec) which is led by Union Douala President Frank Happi.

"It's outrageous to imagine that the league president wants the first and second division tournaments to start when clubs aren't aware of the amount they will receive as subvention," Happi said.

It is now expected that the impasse between the Sycec and Lfpc will be resolved this week.