Camavinga and Saliba named in France squad for Olympics as Mbappe is left out

Eduardo Camavinga and William Saliba have been included in France's squad for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, but Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe has been left out.

Other notable names to make the cut include Andre-Pierre Gignac and Florian Thauvin, with experience being mixed with youth.

Three players over the age of 23 are allowed in the selection, with most nations looking for marquee selections when making up their numbers.

Who has made the France squad?

Central defender Saliba has not enjoyed the best of times since making his big-money move to Arsenal, as he waits on a competitive debut for the Gunners.

That may never come with transfer talk doing the rounds again this summer, but he will be going in pursuit of gold medal glory.

Rennes star Camavinga, another those with an uncertain club future, is expected to catch the eye in Asia this summer.

Gignac, who plies his trade in Mexico with Tigres, provides a prolific presence up front and has 36 senior caps to his name. His club colleague, former Marseille and Newcastle star Thauvin, is another full international who has appeared for Les Bleus on 10 occasions.

Why isn't Mbappe included?

A man currently starring for France at Euro 2020, as he seeks to add to his World Cup winners' medal, had expressed willingness to play at the Olympics.

The door was left open for him, with the PSG forward still only 22 years of age, but he will not add to a stacked schedule.

With Didier Deschamps' side making the last-16 of the European Championship and expected to go even deeper into the tournament, Mbappe will require some sort of break this summer.

The Olympics, which had been due to take place in the summer of 2020, are due to begin on July 23.

