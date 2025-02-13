How to buy Beyonce Cowboy Carter Tour tickets today: Presale ticket links, prices, resale & more

The beehive is fueled with excitement because it's official: Beyonce has announced that the Cowboy Carter tour is coming to a city near you. Touring with a country album that won Album of the Year at the 2025 Grammy Awards, a new addition to the singer's illustrious collection, the tour spans several dates across the US, UK, and France.
The announcement came after the Grammy's, where the singer also won Best Country Duo/Group Performance for the track II Most Wanted with Miley Cyrus. The wins extended the Texas native's record for being the most awarded artist in Grammy's history, winning 35 awards from 99 nominations.
Fans got a taste of what they could expect from the tour when Beyonce performed at the Texas halftime show on Christmas Day last year. She brought out some collaborators on the album, including Post Malone, Shaboozey, and her daughter Blue Ivy.
If you like the sound of doing the hoedown with fellow Bey fans this summer, let GOAL tell you how you can get your hands on tickets.
When is Beyonce's Cowboy Carter tour?
The tour begins in Los Angeles on April 28th, 2025, making its way around several states in the US before hopping over the Atlantic to do six shows in London starting 6th June 2025. The grand tour celebrating the star's entry into the country genre has three dates in Paris before returning to the States, with the last show in Atalanta on 13th July 2025.
Full list of presales for Beyonce's Cowboy Carter tour
Presale
Date
BeyHive Presale
11th - 12th Feb
Citi Cardmember Presale
12th - 13th Feb
Verizon Access Presale
12th - 13th Feb
Artists Presale
13th Feb
Verizon Access Select Presale
14th Feb - 31st March
Citi Cardmember Preferred Tickets
14th Feb - 31st March
Where to buy Beyonce Cowboy Carter tour tickets
If you miss out on the presale or general sales on official sites, then you can always catch some resale tickets on StubHub. As always, the prices might be higher for resale sites, but if you want to see Beyonce belt some country tunes live in the Flesh, they are the best option for securing super in-demand tickets.
How much are Beyonce Cowboy Carter tour tickets?Getty Images
Tickets for the Cowboy Carter tour start around $70 and can go up as high as $400. The prices, of course, all depend on the seating categories, whether you are sitting or standing, but most importantly, what stadium area you will be watching from.
The presales have revealed a closer look at the pricing categories:
- Seating: $89 to $1,184
- General Admission Standing: $280
- Real Live Boogie: $445
- Club Ho Down: $605
- Buckin' Honey Pit and Sweet Honey Pit: $1,069
Full list of dates for Beyonce's Cowboy Carter tour
Date
Location
Stadium
28th April 2025
Los Angeles
SoFi Stadium
1st May 2025
Los Angeles
SoFi Stadium
4th May 2025
Los Angeles
SoFi Stadium
7th May 2025
Los Angeles
SoFi Stadium
15th May 2025
Chicago
Soldier Field
17th May 2025
Chicago
Soldier Field
18th May 2025
Chicago
Soldier Field
22nd May 2025
New Jersey
MetLife Stadium
24th May 2025
New Jersey
MetLife Stadium
25th May 2025
New Jersey
MetLife Stadium
28th May 2025
New Jersey
MetLife Stadium
5th June 2025
London
Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium
7th June 2025
London
Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium
10th June 2025
London
Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium
12th June 2025
London
Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium
14th June 2025
London
Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium
16th June 2025
London
Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium
19th June 2025
Paris
Stade de France
21st June 2025
Paris
Stade de France
22nd June 2025
Paris
Stade de France
28th June 2025
Houston
NRG Stadium
29th June 2025
Houston
NRG Stadium
4th July 2025
Washington DC
Northwest Stadium
7th July 2025
Washington DC
Northwest Stadium
10th July 2025
Atlanta
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
11th July 2025
Atlanta
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
13th July 2025
Atlanta
Mercedes-Benz Stadium