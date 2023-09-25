Bukayo Saka rinsed! Tottenham star James Maddison aims 'turned' jibe after Arsenal winger copies darts celebration in thrilling north London derby draw

Bukayo Saka emulated James Maddinson's 'dart celebration' after contributing to Arsenal's first goal in the north London derby.

WHAT HAPPENED? Saka took a shot from the edge of the penalty box which got deflected off Christian Romero's legs and went inside the goal as the Argentine defender popped out his legs to stop the goal. Saka was then seen emulating his England teammate James Maddison's trademark celebration.

But after a dramatic 2-2 in the north London derby where Maddison provided the assists for Heung-min Son's brace, he took a jibe at the Arsenal star as he gave a tongue-in-cheek response.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking after the match, Maddison said, "Me and Bukayo had a bit of banter and a bit of trash talking if you like on international duty. I got told he did the darts celebration. He must have still been doing it when I turned him for our first goal I think!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Earlier this month, Saka was seen copying Marcus Rashford's celebration of pointing his finger to his head after scoring against Manchester United in the Gunners' 3-1 win.

WHAT NEXT? Mikel Arteta's side will be next seen in action on Wednesday as they face Brentford in the Carabao Cup third round tie.