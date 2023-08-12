WATCH: Sensational from Bukayo Saka! Arsenal winger whips home inch-perfect strike to double Gunners' lead over Nottingham Forest

Bukayo Saka scored an outrageous goal for Arsenal against Nottingham Forest in their opening game of the new Premier League season.

Saka scores a stunner against Forest

Goal of the Month contender

Nketiah give Arsenal the lead early on

WHAT HAPPENED? Things are going swimmingly for title hopefuls Arsenal. Eddie Nketiah had put Arsenal 1-0 up after a smart bit of improvisation from Gabriel Martinelli in the build-up.

Saka then made it 2-0 with a curler from well outside the area, cutting in off the right-hand side and bending the ball into the opposite top corner with his left foot. It's a Goal of the Month contender already...

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saka is fast emerging as one of the best wingers in the world game, and this goal will likely seal all three points for the Gunners, who will want to keep pace with Man City after their 3-0 win at Burnley on Friday night.

WHAT NEXT FOR SAKA? The winger is thriving under Mikel Arteta, and could go to the next level this season under the Spaniard. Arsenal face Crystal Palace next.