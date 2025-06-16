Bryan Mbeumo's transfer stance revealed as Brentford star opens up on tug of war between Tottenham & Man Utd after Thomas Frank appointment at Spurs

Bryan Mbeumo’s transfer stance has been revealed, with the Brentford winger caught in a tug of war between Manchester United and Tottenham.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The Cameroon international forward has spent the last six years with the Bees, helping them to become Premier League mainstays on the back of securing promotion out of the Championship in 2021.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Mbeumo has become a talismanic presence for the west London outfit, with the 20-goal mark being hit in 2024-25, and he now finds himself at the centre of intense rumours regarding a £60 million ($81m) move elsewhere.

WHAT MBEUMO SAID

United appeared to be leading that chase at one stage, but Thomas Frank’s decision to leave Brentford for Spurs means that Mbeumo is now seeing a switch across the English capital rumoured.

Quizzed by Sky Sports on how he is handling being centre of attention, Mbeumo said: “It (transfer speculation) is a bit new for me I would say! I think it can be the life of a footballer and you need to accept it.” The report adds that the attacker is still leaning towards a move to Old Trafford over a reunion with his now-former manager in north London.

DID YOU KNOW

Mbeumo admits to being in the form of his life, with the 25-year-old adding on his exploits in 2024-25 - which have attracted so much interest: “It's been my best season so far in the Premier League. And even collectively, I think we did play very good games. I think we've been unlucky to chase the Europe spot, but I think it's been a fantastic season.”

WHAT NEXT FOR MBEUMO?

Mbeumo is only tied to a contract through to 2026, although that deal does include the option for a 12-month extension. Brentford may decide that cashing in now is the best option for all concerned, as they can demand the highest possible fee for a proven Premier League performer.