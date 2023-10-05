Overworked?! Bruno Fernandes played more than anyone else in elite football last year after racking up 6,666 minutes for Man Utd

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes played more minutes of football last year than any other elite player.

FIFPRO release player data

Fernandes with most minutes played

Racked up 6,666 minutes on field

WHAT HAPPENED? According to FIFPRO, the players' union, the Portugal international played 6,666 minutes between September 15, 2022 and September 15, 2023. The organisation collected data from 1,800 players to show the physical and mental strains that elite players undergo during the course of a football season. The study also shows that Fernandes has played 29,486 minutes since the 2018 World Cup. Palmeiras and Paraguay defender Gustavo Gomas is second on the list ahead of Al Ahly and Egypt star Mohamed El Shenaway.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having been given the captain's armband in the summer, Fernandes has struggled for form this season. For the most part, he has appeared frustrated, although this may be explained by the results we've seen this season for the Red Devils. Fernandes has two goals and two assists in nine games so far in the new campaign.

WHAT NEXT FOR BRUNO? The Portuguese midfielder will again be in action on Saturday, October 7 when the Red Devils take on Brentford at Old Trafford.