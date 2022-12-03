Brazil icon Pele moved to end-of-life care in hospital after no longer responding to chemotherapy - reports

Football legend Pele has been 'moved into palliative care' and is 'no longer responding to chemotherapy', according to Brazilian outlet Folha.

The latest official medical bulletin from the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, where Pele was re-admitted on Tuesday, said he was in a stable condition.

However, Folha have reported that the 82-year-old is no longer responding to the chemotherapy he has been undergoing for bowel cancer since last September, and he will not undergo any further invasive tests or treatments as he is in end-of-life care.

Before Brazil's match against Cameroon at the World Cup on Friday, fans held up a banner with a message of support to the former striker.

Pele also posted on his Instagram thanking people for a 'get well soon' message that was projected onto a building in Qatar, where the World Cup in being held. In the post he said he was just making his 'monthly visit to hospital' and thanked everybody for sending him 'good vibes'.

Kylian Mbappe was one of those to wish Pele well, tweeting "Pray for the King" on Saturday.

Pray for the King 👑🙏🏽🇧🇷 @Pele — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) December 3, 2022

Pele won the World Cup three times during his playing career; first in 1958 when he was just 17-years-old and then again in 1962 and 1970. He scored 77 goals in 92 games for Brazil and is widely regarded as one of the best players of all time.