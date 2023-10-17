Beth Mead misses out but Keira Walsh & Fran Kirby are back! Sarina Wiegman names Lionesses squad for Belgium Nations League clashes

Keira Walsh and Fran Kirby have returned to the England squad, though Beth Mead has missed out on Sarina Wiegman's latest Lionesses selection.

Mead misses out

Kirby back in

Walsh also in the squad

WHAT HAPPENED? Wiegman has named her squad for the upcoming Nations League double-header against Belgium. Both Walsh and Kirby had been battling injuries but are deemed fit enough to be included, but Mead is not - despite making her own return from an ACL problem at the weekend. Wiegman watched on at the Emirates, but has not included the Gunners star.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Four players have been cut from Wiegman's most recent squad, with Jordan Nobbs, Lucy Staniforth, Laura Coombs, and Katie Robinson missing out. Goalkeeper Khiara Keating and midfielder Grace Clinton could win their first caps.

FULL SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps, Hannah Hampton, Khiara Keating, Ellie Roebuck.

Defenders: Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Jess Carter, Niamh Charles, Alex Greenwood, Maya Le Tissier, Esme Morgan, Lucy Parker, Lotte Wubben-Moy.

Midfielders: Grace Clinton, Fran Kirby, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Keira Walsh, Katie Zelem.

Attackers: Rachel Daly, Lauren Hemp, Lauren James, Chloe Kelly, Jess Park, Alessia Russo.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? England face Belgium on October 27 and then again on October 31.