Ederson: I'm the best penalty taker at Manchester City but I'm not allowed to take them!

Pep Guardiola agrees that the Brazilian goalkeeper is excellent at spot-kicks but he won't be given them soon, despite Kevin De Bruyne's recent miss

Ederson has joked that he is the best penalty taker at , but says Pep Guardiola will not allow him to take them.

The City boss said himself that the goalkeeper was the best player in his squad at scoring spot-kicks last season when his side went through a poor run of missing penalties. Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Ilkay Gundogan and Sergio Aguero all spurned chances from the spot when City missed four of seven between November and February.

Kevin De Bruyne looked to be the answer to the problem when he scored five successive times, until he dragged a spot-kick wide in the 1-1 draw with Liverpool in November.

More teams

Brazilian international Ederson has been inspired by former Sao Paulo keeper Rogerio Ceni, who recorded 131 goals including free-kicks and penalties.

Ederson was in charge of dead-ball situations with Second Division side Ribeirao, but Guardiola says he would only let him take penalties in a shootout or a friendly.

“I don't train much free-kicks. I trained penalties and when I played for Riberao I took some free-kicks but that is in the past now,” Ederson said. “I am the best penalty taker but I am not chosen to take them!

“The most important thing is that we score goals and win the game.”

Ederson will return to on Tuesday for the clash with on Tuesday aiming to secure top spot in Group C having already qualified for the knockout stages.

Article continues below

The 27-year-old spent five seasons with Rio Ave and then before moving to City in 2017, but his most recent game in the country was the disappointing defeat to in August.

Guardiola has said that he has "a good feeling" about the competition this season and City’s No 1 says there is no reason why they cannot go a long way in Europe.

“Of course, that is what the team is working towards,” Ederson added. “The most important thing is hard work. The team is united, dedicated, playing well. We are developing. In the last game we played really well and I hope we are continuing this good work. I think our team can go far.”