Bernardo Silva charged for controversial Mendy tweet

's Bernardo Silva has been charged by the FA after the Portuguese posted a controversial tweet involving team-mate Benjamin Mendy in September.

A statement on the English Football Association's official website reads:

"Bernardo Silva has been charged with misconduct for a breach of FA Rule E3 in relation to a social media post on 22 September 2019.

"It is alleged that the Manchester City player’s activity breaches FA Rule E3(1) as it was insulting and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute.

"It is further alleged that the activity constitutes an “Aggravated Breach”, which is defined in FA Rule E3(2), as it included reference, whether expressed or implied, to race and/or colour and/or ethnic origin.

"The midfielder has until 9 October 2019 to provide a response."

