McCarthy needed to go, say AmaZulu, as update issued on next head coach

AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu has insisted that he had no choice but to part ways with head coach Benni McCarthy, who was relieved of his duties at Usuthu on Friday.

The club have confirmed the news on their social media handles, with Zungu outlining the circumstances around McCarthy’s exit and also given some detail on the club’s plans moving forward.

“It was quite clear that the team needed change and that change needed to happen now and hence we’ve decided to part ways with immediate effect,” Zungu told supporters in a low-key video statement on the club’s official handles.

“The team have got the players who we are absolutely sure can compete and can take the team to a respectable position come the end of the current season.”

Zungu also insisted that the two parties gave gone their separate ways on an amicable basis, despite rumours of tensions between both former head coach and club board in recent weeks.

“We’ve parted ways on an amicable basis,” Zungu noted. “It is known the role that Benni played in taking AmaZulu from above relegation zone to finishing top two last season, and effectively competing in the Caf Champions League including the group stage.

“He’s had a commendable effort, and at AmaZulu Football Club, we are very grateful,” he continued. “On that basis, we wish Benni McCarthy the best in his future endeavours.”

The Usuthu chair also revealed the club’s plans moving forward, with AmaZulu appearing set to place their faith in coaching trio of Siyabonga Nomvethe, Moeneeb Josephs and Vasili Manousakis for the remainder of the PSL season.

“We have technical team who can marshal the forces for the next seven league games, and we will be out looking for a permanent replacement for Benni McCarthy,” Zungu concluded.

“The search has started in earnest, and we are absolutely sure that we will have something really great to take AmaZulu to greater heights.”

AmaZulu was McCarthy’s second job as a number one, with the ex-FC Porto and Blackburn Rovers striker having previously held the reins of Cape Town City FC between 2017 and 2019.

Even though his outspoken nature sometimes took attention away from his side’s performances on the pitch, McCarthy was lauded for inspiring AmaZulu to second place in the PSL last term.

This season, things have been trickier, with the KwaZulu-Natal heavyweights currently finding themselves ninth in the South African top flight – 22 points behind league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.