Benfica manager Jorge Jesus described Haris Seferovic's stoppage-time miss against Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday as the worst shot he has seen "in 30 years".

The tame effort on a fast break would have given Benfica a late 1-0 lead over the Blaugrana and pushed them into second place in Group E. Instead, the Portuguese team have an uphill battle to reach the next round following their scoreless draw.

Seferovic beat the goalkeeper and had just the net to shoot at, but he steered his attempt wide and Jesus fell to the ground in dismay in reaction to the wasted chance.

Watch Seferovic's miss against Barcelona

BENFICA CAME THIS CLOSE FROM BEATING BARCELONA 😱 pic.twitter.com/Ut96jNSwMP — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 23, 2021

Benfica break with a numbers advantage in the 93rd minute and Haris Seferovic still somehow doesn't score against Barcelona! 😬



Jorge Jesus' reaction sums it up... 😅#UCL pic.twitter.com/oCmyI5MrRN — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 23, 2021

What has been said?

"In 30 years as a coach, I've never seen anything like this, but it happened," Jesus told the CNN Portugal. "To me and to Benfica."

Still, the head coach was proud of the all-round effort from his players. His side can now advance with a victory and Barcelona draw or defeat in the final round of group stage matches.

"The team created opportunities, we left with a result that makes us dream [of advancing], it doesn't depend on us," he said. "We have a chance when there's only one game left. We're in the mix with Barcelona, ​​a team that aims to win the Champions League.

"This can only make us proud to the fans because the team behaved like a great team here."

