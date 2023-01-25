Benfica boss Schmidt still confident Enzo Fernandez will stay amid talk of renewed Chelsea transfer push

Benfica coach Roger Schmidt says he expects Enzo Fernandez to stay at the Portuguese side following reports of renewed interest from Chelsea.

WHAT HAPPENED? It was reported last week that the Premier League side are plotting another bid for the Argentina star before the January transfer window closes. However, Benfica do not want to lose the midfielder and are holding out for the €120 million (£106m/$131m) release clause in his contract. Despite the reports, Schmidt believes Fernandez is happy to stay in Lisbon.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Yes, of course [I'm confident Fernandez stays]. When you see Enzo playing you can tell he's in shape and happy. He's not thinking about anything else," Schmidt said at a press conference. "I'm not expecting to lose any of the starters. I see the players concentrated and I hope this continues."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fernandez was a key figure for Argentina as they won the World Cup in Qatar last year. The 22-year-old has been vital for Benfica this season, too, scoring four goals in 28 matches in all competitions.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Having already made significant additions to Graham Potter's squad in January, the Blues appear intent on continuing their spending spree by attempting to lure Fernandez to Stamford Bridge.