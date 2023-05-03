Ben Chilwell admits Chelsea players are 'hurt and angry' after on-pitch row with Thiago Silva and Enzo Fernandez in loss to Arsenal

Ben Chilwell gave an honest assessment of Chelsea's 3-1 defeat at Arsenal on Tuesday, admitting that the players "are hurt and angry".

WHAT HAPPENED? It was a familiar story for Chilwell and Chelsea, as a goal from Gabriel Jesus and a brace from Martin Odegaard within 34 first-half minutes sealed all three points for the Gunners, despite Noni Madueke's 65th-minute consolation. The result leaves interim Blues boss Frank Lampard with a sorry record of six losses in his first six games at the helm, form which Chilwell admitted is making the players feel "every negative emotion".

WHAT THEY SAID: "We’re hurt and angry, every negative emotion you could think of," the full-back told the club's official website. "It was very poor. We knew that if we came here and played like that we would have to expect to concede three goals. We weren’t getting tight to anyone, weren’t laying a hand on anyone. We were passive. We’re probably quite a nice team to play against which has been the story of the whole season to be honest. It seems to be every team that plays against us has a good game. That’s not a coincidence. A lot of the performances recently have been below the standard we set. The first half was another example of that. We have to look at ourselves."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chilwell was involved in a heated argument with Enzo Fernandez and Thiago Silva after Odegaard's and Arsenal's second, as the Norwegian was once again left in acres of space to turn home. But with Chelsea recording six straight defeats for the first time in 30 years, the England international stressed the need for togetherness, adding: "We are in a deep hole at the moment. To get ourselves out of it we need to stick together. There will be a lot of outside noise, but we need to stick together, train hard and coming into games show the effort the fans want to see. That’s all we can focus on now: doing it for ourselves and importantly for the fans, giving them something positive in the last five games. They have stuck with us all season."

WHAT NEXT? With Chelsea dropping down to 12th and still yet to reach the 40-point mark, defeat at high-flying Bournemouth on Saturday could see Lampard's side fall as low as 14th.