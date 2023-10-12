'Bellingham will mark an era' - Real Madrid goalkeeper Kepa insists neither Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe are better than England superstar

Kepa Arrizabalaga insisted that Jude Bellingham will "mark an era" at Real Madrid and is better than Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international has been in scintillating form at the Santiago Bernabeu scoring 11 goals and providing three assists in 11 appearances. His goal scoring stats have even overshadowed Haaland and Mbappe's record this season as they have eight goals each to their name so far this season.

Bellingham is being considered as an early favourite for the Pichichi Trophy and if he continues this rich vein of form, then the midfielder could be in the running for the European Golden Boot as well. Kepa, the Chelsea loanee at Real Madrid, who sees him day in and day out at Valdebebas, lavished praise on his teammate and ranked him higher than both Haaland and Mbappe.

WHAT THEY SAID: When quizzed if he views Bellingham at the same level as the two forwards, he replied to AS: "Right now, on a global level, I don't know if I see anyone above Bellingham."

"We are all seeing what he is capable of in each game. I hope it continues like this. He is a very mature boy, with clear ideas. And not only do we have to take him into account for the goals, but also for the defensive work he does and for the entire field he occupies. Bellingham will mark an era in Madrid."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although Kepa ranked Haaland lower than Bellingham on current form, he admitted that the Norwegian is world-class and it is not possible for a single player to stop him.

"Haaland is a world-class player who makes a difference," he opined.

"Haaland must be tied short because, in addition to being very physically strong, he attacks spaces very well and in the area he has a lot of goals. Marking him is not going to be a matter of just one person, but of everyone. To stop him you need to do good team work."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

(C)GettyImages

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Bellingham will likely be in action when England play Australia in an international friendly on Friday.