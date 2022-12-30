Bellingham chose Dortmund over Bayern despite mammoth last-minute offer

Bayern Munich saw a late attempt to gazump Borussia Dortmund in their pursuit of Jude Bellingham fail in 2020, according to Birmingham's former CEO.

WHAT HAPPENED? Birmingham City's former CEO Xuandong Ren has revealed how Bayern Munich tried to snatch Jude Bellingham away from Borussia Dortmund before he signed for the club in 2020. The midfielder moved to Dortmund in a €25 million deal and has gone on to become one of the most impressive youngsters in European football.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The day he wanted to sign for Dortmund, I got a call from his father asking me to postpone the signing. Bayern tried to increase the offer at the last minute. They offered him so much money," Ren told Mundo Deportivo. "He chose Dortmund and not Bayern, even though he might not win trophies or not make as much money. He put his development above everything else. How many players would do that?"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bellingham is in demand once again after impressing for club and country in 2022. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has made it clear he's a big admirer of the England international, while Real Madrid have placedBellingham at the top of their summer shopping list.

WHAT NEXT FOR BELLINGHAM? The midfielder is not due to return to action with Dortmund until January 22 against Augsburg due to the Bundesliga taking a winter break after the World Cup.