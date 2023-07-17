Bayern Munich fearful that public Harry Kane comments will ruin their chances of landing Tottenham striker

Bayern Munich CEO, Jan-Christian Dreesen is said to be upset about the public coverage about Harry Kane's transfer.

Bayern Munich worried about publicity on Kane transfer

Fear Spurs may increase price

Prefer to complete transfer quietly

WHAT HAPPENED: On Sunday, Bayern Munich president, Uli Hoeness talked at length about the Bavarians' transfer dealing for the current transfer window as he talked about their major transfer targets Kim Min-Jae and Harry Kane. However, CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen is reportedly unhappy with the public coverage around Kane's transfer as it may drive up the striker's price.

WHAT THEY SAID: “It's no secret that we're very interested in Kane. Everything Uli Hoeness said is correct," Dreesen said.

“But it's best for us to stick with what Thomas Tuchel said. The grass doesn't grow faster when you pull it…”.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayern has already submitted three bids for the striker from Tottenham Hotspur as the Bavarians look for a new striker. If the prices keep driving up, Bayern may be forced to settle as they also face competition from Paris Saint-Germain. Dreesen reportedly wants to keep talks under wraps in the future in hopes that it may ease the deal a little.

WHAT NEXT: The future of Kane remains uncertain and the coming weeks could see developments in the situation between Bayern and Spurs.