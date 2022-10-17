Bayern Munich all-time top goal scorers: Muller clear of Lewandowski

Goal takes a look at Bayern Munich's top 20 goalscorers of all time

Bayern Munich are without a doubt Germany's most dominant team and they have had their fair share of illustrious attackers throughout the years.

But who is the most prolific goal-scorer the Bavarians have ever had?

Gerd Muller sits at the pinnacle of the club’s goalscoring charts with 566 goals in 607 appearances in all competitions.

Nicknamed Der Bomber, the German forward led the Bavarians to four Bundesliga trophies, four DFB Pokals, and two European titles.

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski occupies second position on the list.

He joined Bayern Munich from arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund in 2014 and instantly became their go-to guy in attack.

Lewandowski paved the way for Bayern Munich’s sextuple in 2020 and left the Allianz Arena with an unbelievable 344 goals when he decided to continue his career at Barcelona in 2022.

Getty Images

Thomas Muller completes the podium in this illustrious list.

Muller’s exploits in front of goal have often been overshadowed by the performances of more glamorous strikers in front of him, but there's no denying the versatile forward is an all-time great in his own right.

The silent assassin has scored over 225 goals for the Bavarians while operating his magic in the middle of the park and continues to provide jaw-dropping performances, collecting 11 Bundesliga titles in the process.

Getty Images

The attacking duo of Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben also feature in this catalog of goal scorers.

The Dutch winger amassed a total of 144 goals for the Bavarians, while his partner in crime scored 124 goals for the German outfit.

Possessing unbelievable telepathy on either flank the duo left the Allianz Arena with a cabinet full of silverware.

FC Bayern Munich's top 20 goal scorers of all time