'The mood is okay' - Bayern on good terms with Alaba despite failed contract talks, says Hainer

The Austria star looks set to leave the German giants for free at the end of the season, but the president insists all is well between player and club

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer says there is no problem between the club and David Alaba despite a breakdown in contract negotiations.

Alaba, 28, will be free to leave the German giants in the summer when his contract expires. He has been linked with Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea among others.

Bayern have been trying to tie the Austria international down to a new deal, but they have failed to come to an agreement in talks with his agent Pini Zahavi.

It was reported by Kicker that Bayern offered a three-year extension with that would see him pocket up to €20 million (£18m/$24m) a year, but were turned down by Zahavi.

Hainer says there is no animosity between the player and the club, but feels Alaba and Zahavi are at odds when it comes to their demands for a new deal.

Hainer told Bild am Sonntag: "I emailed him congratulations on being voted Austria's Footballer of the Year. I had an answer within 15 minutes. He was happy.

"We didn't talk about his contractual situation anymore. The mood is okay. You have to deal with it professionally. He and his advisor had different ideas about the financial structure of a new contract."

Despite their shock DFB-Pokal defeat to second tier side Holstein Kiel recently, Bayern are on a four-game winning run in the Bundesliga and sit seven points clear of nearest rivals RB Leipzig.

Hainer insists the club are happy with treble-winning coach Hansi Flick and is confident he will deliver more silverware as they soon turn their attention to the Club World Cup.

"Assume that we appreciate the work of Hansi Flick," he said. "We are very grateful to him for what he has achieved. He will lead us to the next titles.

"Both the team and the coach are really looking forward to playing [in Qatar]. They really want to win this sixth title. Only Barcelona have done that so far."

Bayern have faced criticism for their partnership with Qatar Airways because of the country's human rights record.

"We are firmly convinced that you can only change things if you talk to people, gain their trust and try to influence developments," said Hainer, who pointed out Bayern women's team also trained in Doha recently. "That is a sign of equality and appreciation for women and women's sport as a whole."