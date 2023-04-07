Barcelona want Joao Cancelo loan as Bayern Munich pass on €70m purchase option with Man City

Chris Burton
|
Joao Cancelo Bayern 2022-23 Barcelona badge splitGetty/GOAL
Barcelona are reportedly ready to launch a loan raid for Joao Cancelo this summer as Bayern Munich will not be taking up a purchase option.

  • Portuguese star on loan in Germany
  • No longer part of Guardiola's plans
  • Liga giants need a new right-back

WHAT HAPPENED? The versatile Portugal international linked up with Bundesliga heavyweights during the January transfer after slipping out of favour at Manchester City. There is a clause within that deal that can trigger a €70 million (£61m/$76m) permanent deal, but Bayern are reluctant to do business at that price.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: That is leaving the door open for others to make their move, with Sport claiming that Barca are now keen. The Liga giants are eager to land a proven right-back after being forced to field the likes of Ronald Araujo, Sergi Roberto and Jules Kounde out of position in that defensive berth this season.

AND WHAT'S MORE: They are aware that Bayern will not be exploring a deal and that Cancelo no longer forms part of City’s long-term plans, despite having a contract at the Etihad Stadium through to 2027. They believe that a loan can be agreed for the 28-year-old, who registered nine goals and 22 assists through a spell in Manchester that included two Premier League title triumphs.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Joao Cancelo Bayern Munich 2022-23Getty

Joao Cancelo Manchester City 2022-23Getty

Xavi Barcelona Elche 2022-23Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Concerns are said to have been raised regarding Cancelo’s character, as he has also been unable to nail down a regular starting berth at Bayern, but Barce are willing to take a calculated gamble on him slotting seamlessly into their squad.

