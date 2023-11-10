Barcelona consider shock move to sign Wilfred Ndidi from Leicester in the summer, as midfielder's contract runs down

Barcelona are considering a shock move to sign Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi, who will become a free agent next summer.

Barca eye Ndidi

Contract expires next summer

Low-cost option attractive

WHAT HAPPENED? The Barcelona-based newspaper, Sport, reports that the Nigerian international is very much on the radar of the Catalan giants. Ndidi's eight-year spell at Leicester is due to end this summer if his contract is not renewed. With Barca searching for a holding midfielder, the 26-year-old has emerged as a viable option.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hampered by huge debts and La Liga's strict financial rules, Barcelona have had to be creative in raising funds and in recruiting players that can bolster the squad at a lower cost. Scouring the market for those due to become free agents in the summer is one way to stretch the budget and allow arrivals in other areas of the field.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Article continues below

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR WILFRED NDIDI? Ndidi will hope to help extend his side's lead at the top of the Championship when the Foxes travel to Middlesbrough on Saturday.