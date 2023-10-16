Barcelona signee Vitor Roque avoids long-term ankle injury, set for early return ahead of January transfer to Catalan side

Barcelona signee Vitor Roque is set to return for Brazilian side Athletico PR before his scheduled move to Barcelona.

Set to be fit by January 2024

Sustained ankle injury in September

Ligament tear not thought to be serious

WHAT HAPPENED? The forward sustained an ankle injury in September, and seemed to face a long-term layoff, just three months before moving to Barcelona in a €35 million (£30m/$38.4m) deal. But subsequent tests and recent improvements have suggested that the 18-year-old should be match fit when he arrives in La Liga, according to Andre Cury, Roque's agent.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona won a high-profile transfer race for the teenager, who was also being pursued by Arsenal and Real Madrid. After sealing his signature in August, the Catalan club agreed to complete the move in January due to financial issues and Roque's desire to finish the Brazilian season — which ends in December.

WHAT NEXT? Roque is targeting a November return to action, with Athletico PR still in the running to qualify for next year's Copa Libertadores.