Firesale incoming?! Barcelona must sell at least one player in January to register €35m striker Vitor Roque

Peter McVitie
Vitor Roque Athletico Paranaense August 2023Getty
Barcelona will have a hard time registering incoming striker Vitor Roque if they fail to sell at least one player in the January transfer window.

  • Striker will arrive at Barca next year
  • Catalan side have had wage limit slashed
  • Will have to sell to register Brazilian

WHAT HAPPENED? The Catalan side have had their wage limit cut to €270 million (£232m/$287m), a reduction of an incredible €649m (£557m/$690m). Due to that decrease, they will have to either sell players or find new sources of income before they will be able to bring the 18-year-old attacker into the squad, according to Mundo Deportivo.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barca will sign the Brazil international from Athletico Paranaense in a deal worth €35m (£30m/$38m), after fighting off interest from Chelsea, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

Vitor Roque Athletico Paranaense 2023GettyXavi Barcelona 2023-24Getty

Joao LaportaGetty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? Xavi's side are next in action against Real Betis on Saturday.

