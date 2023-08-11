Barcelona & PSG agree unique transfer 'non-aggression pact' that would stop them signing each other's players after years of rows

According to a report in Spain, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly made a 'pact' after years of poaching players from one another.

Bad blood between the clubs since 2016

PSG signed Neymar in a world-record deal

Special pact ensures no more signings

WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona irked PSG by attempting to sign Marco Verratti in 2016. A year later, PSG captured Neymar by activating his release clause and sent the feud between both sides into overdrive. Since then, the French side have pounced to sign Lionel Messi on a free transfer in 2021 after he was unable to extend his contract with cash-strapped Barca, while they are now on the brink of landing Ousmane Dembele, further aggravating the Catalans.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to Spanish source Sport, both sides have now decided to form a non-aggression 'pact', ensuring that neither side signs players from the other going forward. The agreement comes after PSG decided to meet Dembele's €50million (£43m/$54m) release clause against Barca's wishes.

AND WHAT'S MORE: This isn't a binding agreement, but more of a verbal one. Therefore there's no telling what can happen in the future, but it's clear that Barcelona appear to have gotten the better end of the deal, given their lack of financial clout compared to Qatari-backed PSG.

WHAT NEXT? Barcelona will breathe a huge sigh of relief, considering the financial disparity between the two teams. Whether the agreement sticks remains to be seen, but it appears as though Dembele will be the last player to move between the two clubs - unless a deal is mutually agreed.