Barcelona could move for Joao Felix as Bernardo Silva alternative - even though coach Xavi doesn't want Atletico Madrid forward

Joao Felix could still sign for Barcelona this summer in case the Catalan giants fail to land Bernardo Silva from Manchester City.

Felix could still join Barcelona

Xavi does not want Felix

Bernardo Silva remains top priority

WHAT HAPPENED? With Ousmane Dembele close to moving out of the club, Barcelona are in search of attacking options in the transfer market. Bernardo Silva is the priority, but Manchester City do not want to sell their star player. The Catalan giants may have to look at other options, then, with Joao Felix being one of them.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite manager Xavi ruling out a move for the Atletico forward, Felix could still become a Barcelona player. Atletico, for now, will demand a hefty fee but if the player manages to defer his move until the end of the transfer window, the club will be forced to let him leave for a nominal price as they do not want to bare the striker's massive wages anymore. In that case, Barcelona could swoop in and sign the player, according to Mundo Deportivo.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Barcelona are linked with a move for Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar, although the Brazilian's transfer will depend on multiple factors.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? The Catalan giants next face Tottenham in the Joan Gamper Trophy on Tuesday before starting their La Liga campaign on August 13 against Getafe.