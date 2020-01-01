Barcelona confirm capture of Pjanic in wake of Arthur deal

The Catalan club announced the signing of the Bosnian star from Juventus

have confirmed the signing of Miralem Pjanic from on a deal that could rise to be worth €65 million (£59 million/$73 million).

The confirmation comes shortly after Barcelona announced that fellow midfielder Arthur would be heading the other way, joining Juventus on a deal worth €72 million (£66m/$81m) plus up to €10m in bonuses.

Pjanic has signed a deal with Barcelona for the next four seasons, with that deal including a release clause of €400 million (£366 million/$449 million).

More to come...