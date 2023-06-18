Barcelona closing in on Vitor Roque! La Liga champions agree €35m deal with Athletico Paranaense as Brazilian wonderkid nears 'dream' transfer

La Liga champions Barcelona have reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Athletico Paranaense to sign Vitor Roque on a five-year deal.

WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona have reached an agreement in principle with Athletico Paranaense for the highly sought-after 18-year-old, for a fee of just €35m with €10m in variables. According to reports in Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have agreed a five-year deal for Roque that will see him remain at Camp Nou until 2028.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Roque has been chased by multiple clubs in recent months, including Chelsea, but Barcelona seem to have won the race for the youngster's signature, with agent and former Blaugrana midfielder Deco being a key figure in the negotiations. Barcelona will make the payments in three installments and have included a €1 billion release clause in his contract. The deal is expected to be closed by the end of next week.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Roque has been making waves for Athletico Paranaense, and was voted in the Copa Libertadores team of the tournament in 2022. The Timoteo-born player also starred with Brazil's U20s during their triumph at the 2023 South American U20 Championship, and made his senior debut in March.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? Barcelona will look to reduce their wage bill by selling a number of first-team players before making any further additions. The club are also looking ahead to pre-season, with a tour of the U.S. on the cards.