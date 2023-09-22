Barcelona-bound Vitor Roque stretchered off in tears for Athletico Paranaense with Xavi's side fearing he could miss next three months

Vitor Roque looked distraught while leaving the pitch on a stretcher during Athletico Paranaense and Internacional's Brazilian Serie A clash.

Vitor Roque suffered an ankle injury

Could be ruled out of action for three months

Barcelona agreed to sign Roque in the summer

WHAT HAPPENED? The future Barcelona star left the pitch just seven minutes into the game after a strong tackle from Internacional defender Nicolas Hernandez, According to early reports, the player has suffered a severe ankle injury and could be ruled out of action for three months.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Roque's injury will be a matter of concern for the Catalan giants, who earlier in the summer, agreed on a fee of €35 million (£30m/$38.4m) plus add-ons with Athletico Paranaense for the 18-year-old forward. While the transfer has been finalised, it remains unclear if the Brazilian will move in the January transfer window or next summer.

WHAT NEXT? Xavi's side will be next seen in action on Saturday when they face Celta Vigo in La Liga.