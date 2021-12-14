Sergio Aguero to hold press conference amid reports Barcelona star will retire due to heart condition

Barcelona and Argentina star Sergio Aguero is expected to clarify his future at a press conference on Wednesday amid talk of a heart problem forcing him into retirement.

Aguero had been out of action since suffering chest pains during Barca's 1-1 draw against Alaves in La Liga on October 30.

The 33-year-old was taken to hospital for tests and subsequently diagnosed with a cardiac arrhythmia and it has been suggested that he will look to retire from football.

What has been said?

La Liga giants Barca have announced that Aguero is to face the media in a bid to bring an end to the uncertainty surrounding his future.

He will be joined at a press conference by club president Joan Laporta having spent last weekend taking in a dramatic end to the 2021 Formula One season in Abu Dhabi, which saw Max Verstappen controversially pip Lewis Hamilton to the World Championship title.

❗ @aguerosergiokun will give a statement on his future from Camp Nou at 12pm CET on Wednesday December 15. The first-team football player will be joined by FC Barcelona president, Joan Laporta. pic.twitter.com/PcgpeuytCZ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 14, 2021

Aguero's career achievements

Aguero has scored 379 goals in 663 games across spells at Independiente, Atletico Madrid, Manchester City and Barca, while also recording 118 assists.

The Argentine has won 17 trophies in total, 15 of which were claimed during his 10-year stay at City, where he established himself among the best forwards of his generation.

The Manchester club won five Premier League titles with Aguero leading the line, and he famously scored the dramatic late winning goal against QPR that gave them their first crown under Roberto Mancini in 2011-12.

He left Etihad Stadium at the end of his contract in the summer before joining Barca, but injuries have restricted him to just five appearances for the Spanish giants before the major health scare against Alaves.

