Barcelona accidentally announce Suarez loan to Arsenal

The Blaugrana confirmed the 25-year-old's move to north London before quickly deleting the post on their website

Barcelona confirmed that midfielder Denis Suarez joined Arsenal on loan for the remainder of 2018-19, before quickly deleting the announcement from their website.

The deleted post confirmed that prior to departing Barcelona, Suarez extended his contract by one year to take him through the 2020-21 season.

Article continues below

In addition, the announcement confimed that the Gunners would retain an option to buy Suarez, and would be paying his salary for the rest of the season.

Goal reported earlier this week that a breakthrough had been made in talks between the two sides, with the 25-year-old set to join the Gunners for the rest of the season.

More to follow...