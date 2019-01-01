Barca and Inter legend Eto'o seemingly announces retirement

The 38-year-old striker appears to have called time on a career which began way back in 1997, bringing glittering success in Europe and Africa

Legendary forward Samuel Eto’o has seemingly announced his retirement from football at the age of 38.

Eto’o, who made his senior debut in 1997, scored more than 350 goals across his club career, winning the twice with and once with .

With two titles and an Olympic gold medal to his name, Eto’o is an undisputed icon of African football and retires with 56 goals in 118 games for his country.

But in an Instagram post on Friday, Eto'o wrote: "THE END. TOWARDS A NEW CHALLENGE ...Thank you all big love, adrenaline."

He most recently spent a season with Doha-based Sports Club, and has spoken in the past of his desire to pursue a further career in coaching, telling CanalPlus : "I won in Europe as a player, I have to win in Europe as a coach.”

After spending his youth at the Kadje Sports Academy in Cameroon, Eto’o was signed by as a youngster but only made three league appearances for the club’s first team.

Following a successful loan spell in 2000, he signed for Mallorca, where a record of 54 goals in 133 league games earned him a move to Barcelona in the summer of 2004.

He shone immediately for the Catalan giants, scoring 25 league goals in his first season and 26 in his second as Barca won back-to-back Spanish titles – their first of the new millennium. His efforts saw him come third in the 2005 FIFA World Player of the Year award, behind Ronaldinho and Frank Lampard.

In total, Eto’o won three times, along with two Champions Leagues, a Copa Del Rey and two Spanish Super Cups before moving to Jose Mourinho’s Inter in 2009.

More success beckoned in with a title, another Champions league, the Club World Cup and two Coppa Italias.

The latter half of his career took on a more nomadic feel, but goals generally continued to flow. Three years in with Anzhi Makhachkala were followed by two in the Premier League with and , before a brief return to Italy with .

In 2015, a move to beckoned as he spent three more goal-filled years with Antalyaspor, notching 44 in 76 league games before a move to Konyaspor and eventually SC.

Among other records, Eto’o retires as Cameroon’s all-time top scorer, the Africa Cup of Nations’ all-time top scorer, and a four-time African Player of the Year.